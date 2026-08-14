Elektros, Inc.: Elektros to Implement Focused Strategic Communications Program

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of energy innovation solutions, today announced plans to launch a focused strategic communications and branding program.

While market liquidity has been concentrated in artificial intelligence infrastructure and energy sectors, Elektros believes it is well positioned in both areas and will pursue a strategic communications program to better streamline its story and build its overall brand.

Elektros has retaining Next Realm AI to serve as strategic advisor on developing go to market strategies for its innovative energy solutions, and to assist in streamlining the company's strategic communications and positioning Elektros as a player in energy technology and sustainable markets.

In addition to advising on agentic AI workflow solutions, Next Realm will help develop slide decks and roadmaps, among other initiatives, to help the market understand Elektros' business segments and timeline projections, with the goal of building long term interest in the company's common shares.

This will also include webinar videos, slide deck presentations, and participation in trade conferences, expos, and investor conferences.

Next Realm AI commented: "As global energy prices remain high and spending on AI infrastructure continues to increase, liquidity has drifted toward these sectors, which we believe Elektros can take advantage of through its focus on leveraging agentic AI for energy efficiency, and on alternatives to large scale data center projects that are smaller, more energy efficient, and more climate friendly to local communities."

"In our view, Elektros' name evokes electricity, and its focus on lithium, EV charging, and energy efficiency for smaller scale data centers positions the company to become a player in this rapidly growing sector. Our goal is to help build a public roadmap and guidelines, along with strategic collaborations, and to leverage our partner programs with IBM and NVIDIA to develop enterprise and consumer grade solutions with a go-to-market mindset. The first step toward that goal is a more professional and focused strategic communications plan that can attract more serious capital and strategic partners and build value for current shareholders over the long term through transparency and trust within the markets."

Connect With Our Enterprise Sales & Investor Teams

Commercial property operators, hospitality management groups, and institutional portfolios interested in running an energy efficiency and utility cost audit can connect directly with our deployment team at sales@elektros.energy

Management also invites current and prospective shareholders to receive timely updates on corporate milestones by joining our company newsletter. https://www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros, Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, West Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and export to U.S.-based refining partners.

More information: www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including regulatory developments, execution risks, market conditions, and technological factors.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

Investor Relations & Media

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Phone: 786-477-9003

Next Realm AI

Email: info@nextrealm.ai

Phone: 917-746-8054

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-to-implement-focused-strategic-communications-program-1207374