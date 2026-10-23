Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Celebrates 51.52% Daily Stock Gain as it Pursues a Bolder American Lithium and EV Innovation Vision

A milestone moment for shareholders alongside exploratory New York lithium interest, international mineral logistics and patented EV charging technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTCID:ELEK) (the "Company") today outlined its expanding strategic outlook across critical minerals and electric-vehicle infrastructure.

A Moment of Celebration for ELEK Shareholders

ELEKTROS is pleased to recognize that ELEK shares increased 51.52% for the trading day referenced in this announcement, based on the Company's review of Bloomberg stock quotes and Yahoo Finance. Management views this as an exciting and special moment for ELEKTROS and its shareholders, and hopes the positive momentum continues.

An Ambitious Outlook, Grounded in Due Diligence

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTCID:ELEK) is exploring the strategic appeal of possible lithium-bearing properties in northern New York State, near the Canadian border. The Company's interest is preliminary; it has not announced ownership, resource estimates, reserve estimates or commercial extraction at any New York site.

Why the Opportunity Deserves a Look

U.S. lithium opportunities may be relevant to a growing national conversation about critical minerals and supply-chain resilience. In a successful future scenario, a domestic source might complement international sourcing and potentially alter freight or trade exposure. The economics and technical viability of any specific prospect remain unknown.

A Wider Platform of Initiatives

ELEKTROS continues to examine Sierra Leone lithium logistics and possible U.S. refinery introductions. Separately, the Company is exploring ELEKTROS-branded EV fast-charging locations and commercialization possibilities for its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles under U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. Preliminary conversations should not be interpreted as signed agreements.

The Next Test: Evidence and Execution

ELEKTROS expects to judge opportunities through geological assessment, access and permitting reviews, processing options, financing requirements and achievable commercial milestones. Management has not announced government grants, defense contracts, charging partnerships, refinery commitments or patent transactions.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"We want to think boldly about where ELEKTROS can go, while staying precise about where we stand today," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "The path forward is disciplined evaluation, responsible partnerships and meaningful milestones for our shareholders."

"Today is a very special moment for ELEKTROS and our shareholders. We celebrate this 51.52% daily advance with gratitude, energy and renewed determination. We hope the momentum continues, but we know lasting value must be earned through execution-not promised by a single trading day. America rewards the courage to build, to innovate and to pursue opportunity. We intend to lead with confidence, ambition and a tireless work ethic, day by day and brick by brick. We are determined to give ELEKTROS and its shareholders our very best effort as we work toward a successful future," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

Independent Industry Context

Reuters reported in August 2026 on U.S. efforts to strengthen defense-related critical-mineral supply chains. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 on U.S. Geological Survey findings concerning lithium potential in portions of the Appalachian region. This background reporting does not validate any ELEKTROS New York prospect or imply endorsement of the Company.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCID:ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented charging technology. Its potential northern New York lithium strategy remains exploratory.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning possible northern New York lithium prospects, exploration or acquisition, mineralization, development, production, potential shipping or tariff benefits, government programs, defense-related demand, Sierra Leone lithium logistics, refinery introductions, EV charging sites and commercialization of patented technology. These statements reflect plans, intentions and possibilities, not achieved results. ELEKTROS has not established a New York mineral resource or reserve, acquired New York mineral rights, verified commercial lithium grades, obtained mining permits, demonstrated economic viability, secured government funding or defense contracts, or announced a definitive refinery, charging, patent licensing or patent sale agreement in this release. Results depend on geology, property access, environmental and community review, permitting, financing, infrastructure, refining capacity, commodity markets, trade rules and decisions by third parties. Actual outcomes may differ materially and projects may not proceed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Stock-market performance, continued momentum, shareholder returns and future business success are uncertain. No statement here is an assurance of future price appreciation, a doubling of an investment, or a recommendation to buy or sell ELEK securities. Penny stocks can be highly volatile and investors may lose their entire investment.

Industry Reporting References

Reuters, August 7, 2026: U.S. defense-related critical-mineral investments. Bloomberg, April 28, 2026: USGS research concerning Appalachian lithium potential. Neither outlet has reported on or endorsed the ELEKTROS New York initiative.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly traded | OTC ticker symbol: ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-celebrates-51.52-daily-stock-gain-as-it-pursues-a-bolder-american-lithium-and-e-1240312