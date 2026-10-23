Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Marks 51.52% Daily Share Advance as Northern New York Lithium Opportunities are Explored

Company highlights exploratory northern New York lithium interest alongside international logistics, U.S. refinery outreach and EV charging innovation

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 22, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company") today highlighted its exploratory review of lithium opportunities in northern New York alongside initiatives involving international lithium logistics, potential U.S. refinery connections and electric-mobility technology.

Recognizing a Significant Trading Day

ELEKTROS is pleased to recognize that ELEK shares increased 51.52% for the trading day referenced in this announcement, based on the Company's review of Bloomberg stock quotes and Yahoo Finance. Management views this as an exciting and special moment for ELEKTROS and its shareholders, and hopes the positive momentum continues.

An Ambitious Outlook, Grounded in Due Diligence

The Company is looking into the possible strategic relevance of lithium-bearing properties in northern New York State, close to the Canadian border. The review is at an early stage: ELEKTROS has not reported that it owns mineral rights at a New York location, established any resource or reserve, or begun commercial extraction there.

Exploring the U.S. Lithium Landscape

Domestic lithium possibilities are relevant to the broader U.S. discussion about reliable lithium supply and processing capacity. A viable project, if identified and advanced, could potentially complement international supply and influence logistics or trade considerations. No conclusion has been reached about the geology, development path or economics of any specific New York prospect.

A Wider Platform of Initiatives

ELEKTROS is continuing to consider shipping and logistics for lithium in Sierra Leone and potential connections with U.S. refinery operators. In parallel, the Company is evaluating possible branded EV fast-charging sites and routes to commercialize its Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles under U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. None of these discussions should be understood as a completed transaction or binding commitment.

A Disciplined Path Forward

Further evaluation would involve geological analysis, site access, environmental and permitting considerations, processing pathways, financing and credible commercial milestones. At present, ELEKTROS has not announced government funding, defense-related contracts, charging-site partnerships, refinery agreements or a patent sale or license.

Chief Executive Officer Perspective

"Our approach is to pursue meaningful possibilities while being transparent about the work still ahead," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to disciplined diligence and to advancing opportunities only as facts and milestones support them."

"We are grateful for this special day for ELEKTROS and our shareholders. The 51.52% daily advance brings energy and encouragement, and we sincerely hope the positive momentum continues. Our responsibility is to keep doing the work-evaluating opportunities, pursuing innovation and focusing on execution-with determination and respect for our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer.

Independent Industry Context

Reuters reported in August 2026 on U.S. efforts to strengthen mineral supply chains for defense-related uses. Bloomberg reported in April 2026 on U.S. Geological Survey findings concerning lithium potential in portions of the Appalachian region. This background reporting does not validate any ELEKTROS New York prospect or imply endorsement of the Company.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker symbol:ELEK) pursuing opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented charging technology. Its potential northern New York lithium strategy remains exploratory.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning possible northern New York lithium prospects, exploration or acquisition, mineralization, development, production, potential shipping or tariff benefits, government programs, defense-related demand, Sierra Leone lithium logistics, refinery introductions, EV charging sites and commercialization of patented technology. These statements reflect plans, intentions and possibilities, not achieved results. ELEKTROS has not established a New York mineral resource or reserve, acquired New York mineral rights, verified commercial lithium grades, obtained mining permits, demonstrated economic viability, secured government funding or defense contracts, or announced a definitive refinery, charging, patent licensing or patent sale agreement in this release. Results depend on geology, property access, environmental and community review, permitting, financing, infrastructure, refining capacity, commodity markets, trade rules and decisions by third parties. Actual outcomes may differ materially and projects may not proceed. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Stock-market performance, continued momentum, shareholder returns and future business success are uncertain. No statement here is an assurance of future price appreciation, a doubling of an investment, or a recommendation to buy or sell ELEK securities. Penny stocks can be highly volatile and investors may lose their entire investment.

Industry Reporting References

Reuters, August 7, 2026: U.S. efforts involving defense-related mineral supply chains. Bloomberg, April 28, 2026: USGS research concerning Appalachian lithium potential. Neither outlet has reported on or endorsed the ELEKTROS New York initiative.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly traded | OTC ticker symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: ELEKTROS Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-marks-51.52-daily-share-advance-as-northern-new-york-lithium-opportunities-are-1240321