

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SKFOF.PK) announced a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at CHF887.8 million, or CHF5.52 per share. This compares with CHF870.9 million, or CHF5.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to CHF8.711 billion from CHF8.578 billion last year.



Sika AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF887.8 Mln. vs. CHF870.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF5.52 vs. CHF5.42 last year. -Revenue: CHF8.711 Bln vs. CHF8.578 Bln last year.



Sika says it continues to expect full-year local currency growth of 3%-6% and consensus EBITDA of CHF 2.160 billion.



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