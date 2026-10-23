Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM), held on October 22, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

All resolutions set out by the Company's Board of Directors and Management in the Company's Information Circular dated September 11, 2026, were approved by shareholders, including:

To receive the annual financial statements of the Company for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, together with the report of the auditors thereon; To appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration; To fix the number of directors at seven (7); To elect directors for the ensuing year; To approve the continuation of the Company's 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as set out in the Company's Information Circular, in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The following seven directors were re-elected for the ensuing year: John Proust, Takashi Kuriyama, and Murray Flanigan, Ian Burney, Michael Carrick, Tanneke Heersche, and Dr. Keiko Hattori as independent directors. Following the AGM, the Board reappointed Victor Flores and Tania Tchedaeva who had initially joined the Board upon the closing of the Solidcore Alliance on September 22, 2026 (refer to news releases dated September 23 and October 9, 2026). As Mr. Flores and Ms. Tchedaeva were appointed after the AGM materials had been published and distributed, their names did not appear on the proxy voting materials for the AGM. Their reappointment increased the Board from seven to nine members.

The Board also reappointed the following officers of the Company: John Proust as Chairman and CEO; Takashi Kuriyama as Chief Operating Officer; Vince Boon as Chief Financial Officer; Eileen Au as Corporate Secretary; Alexia Helgason as VP Corporate Communications; and Jason Letto as VP Exploration.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Canada-based Japan Gold Corp. is the largest mineral exploration company in Japan, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 sq km of prospective mineral rights covering regions known for gold mineralization and a history of high-grade epithermal gold production. Japan offers a compelling combination of highly prospective yet underexplored geology, well-developed infrastructure, and a stable mining jurisdiction. Over the past decade, Japan Gold's leadership team, including geologists, drillers, and technical advisors, have built deep technical capabilities and unmatched in-country expertise. Their extensive exploration and operational experience, combined with a proven track record of discoveries worldwide, positions the Company as Japan's leading gold explorer.

As a project generator, Japan Gold focuses on acquiring and advancing high-quality exploration projects, with the goal of generating exploration upside for joint venture partners, providing long-term upside for shareholders while minimizing dilution.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

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