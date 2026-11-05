Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received US$3 million from OR Royalties Inc. ("OR Royalties"), to acquire an additional 0.5% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on all Japan Gold properties. OR Royalties' royalty interest has increased from 1.5% to a total of 2.0%.

On September 23, 2026, the Company announced a Strategic Alliance with Solidcore Resources, a 50% premium to market equity financing, debt conversion at a 50% premium to market and a royalty sale to OR Royalties Inc., resulting in a total $50 million of committed capital.

Proceeds from the Royalty sale will be used to advance Japan Gold's portfolio of properties outside the Solidcore Alliance (the "Pipeline Areas"), expand drilling capacity and support general working capital requirements.

"OR Royalties' decision to increase its Royalty interest reflects growing confidence in the prospectivity and long-term potential of our exploration property portfolio and of the progress we have made in Japan," said John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold. "The proceeds provide valuable non-dilutive capital that will support the advancement of our Pipeline Areas, increased drilling activity, and position the Company to deliver a steady stream of exploration results while preserving shareholder value. We are pleased to further strengthen our balance sheet and our relationship with OR Royalties as we continue to unlock value across the largest portfolio of gold exploration projects in Japan."

About Japan Gold Corp.

Canada-based Japan Gold Corp. is the largest mineral exploration company in Japan, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 sq km of prospective mineral rights covering regions known for gold mineralization and a history of high-grade epithermal gold production. Japan offers a compelling combination of highly prospective yet underexplored geology, well-developed infrastructure, and a stable mining jurisdiction. Over the past decade, Japan Gold's leadership team, including geologists, drillers, and technical advisors, have built deep technical capabilities and unmatched in-country expertise. Their extensive experience in exploration and operations, combined with a proven track record of discoveries worldwide, positions the company as the leading explorer in the country. As a project generator, Japan Gold focuses on acquiring and advancing high-quality exploration projects, with the goal of generating exploration upside for joint venture partners, providing long-term upside for shareholders while minimizing dilution.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events including the advancement of our Pipeline Areas, increased drilling activity, and delivering exploration results. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

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