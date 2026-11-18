Equipment Shipment En Route to Japan for Immediate Deployment at Bajo Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired two new Canadian-built, high-mobility, tracked diamond core drill rigs purpose-configured for Japan's unique exploration environment. The drilling equipment is en route to Japan for immediate deployment at the Solidcore Alliance Bajo Project in Kyushu. The newly purchased rigs will allow the Company to test multiple drill targets faster and at a lower cost, rapidly advancing drill-ready projects.

Highlights

Two new Canadian-built Multi Power Discovery II tracked diamond core drill rigs acquired to expand Japan Gold's in-house drilling capability.

Two highly mobile tracked carrier units and cyclonic solids recovery systems support closed-loop water recycling, reducing freshwater consumption, waste generation, and surface disturbance.

Compact rig footprints and tracked mobility are ideally suited to Japan's rugged terrain, narrow access routes, and small drill pads, expanding access to exploration targets and drilling opportunities.

Drilling equipment currently being shipped to Japan for deployment at the Solidcore Alliance Bajo Project in Kyushu.

Both drill rigs will support a large 12,000 - 16,000m exploration drilling campaign expected to continue through mid-2027.

"The acquisition of these new, highly mobile diamond drill rigs and supporting equipment represents a transformational step for Japan Gold, modernizing our drilling capabilities and enabling us to test exploration targets more efficiently, at lower cost, and with improved safety and productivity," said Jason Letto, VP Exploration. "By strengthening our in-house drilling capabilities, this investment will accelerate exploration activities, enhance our ability to advance priority projects, and allow us to operate with a smaller environmental footprint."

New State-of-the-Art Drilling Equipment to be First Deployed at the Bajo Project

The Solidcore Alliance Bajo Project will be the first to utilize Japan Gold's new state-of-the-art Multi Power Discovery II diamond core drill rigs, commissioned to improve drilling speed, efficiency and site access. Both new drill rigs will be deployed directly to the Solidcore Alliance Bajo Project to commence a planned 12,000 - 16,000m exploration drilling campaign, expected to continue through mid-2027.

The Solidcore Alliance Bajo Project is located in Middle Kyushu, Japan and contains the historic Bajo Mine, which historically produced approximately 421,000 ounces of gold. The majority of production came from the Sakuru-Hi vein, which reportedly yielded grades of 125.9 g/t Au and 557 g/t Ag1.

Advancing Gold Exploration by Strengthening In-House Drilling Capability

Japan Gold owns and operates its own drilling division, providing in-house capabilities to support its exploration activities. The acquisition of the two new rigs strengthens this capability, while improving drilling safety, productivity, operational efficiency and access to drill targets and delivery of results.

Following extensive research and evaluation, these drill rigs were identified as an optimal fit for Japan's exploration conditions. Their compact footprint and tracked mobility provide access to rugged terrain, narrow access routes, and smaller drill pads, while maintaining the capacity to undertake moderate-to-deep drilling programs using PQ, HQ, and NQ core sizes.

The new high-power compact drill rigs will support environmentally responsible exploration through their compact footprint and water-recycling systems. Their footprint allows efficient mobilization and demobilization in constrained environments, minimizing the project footprint, reducing surface disturbance and limiting impacts on surrounding land. The cyclonic separation units separate drill solids and recycle water through a closed-loop system, significantly reducing freshwater consumption, waste generation, and the need for ground excavation.

Following months of planning, procurement and preparation, shipping containers of the new drilling equipment are now in transit to Japan. This marks an important milestone in the transition from equipment acquisition and planning to operational execution.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Japan Gold's Vice President of Exploration, Jason Letto, B.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Canada-based Japan Gold Corp. is the largest mineral exploration company in Japan, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 sq km of prospective mineral rights covering regions known for gold mineralization and a history of high-grade epithermal gold production. Japan offers a compelling combination of highly prospective yet underexplored geology, well-developed infrastructure, and a stable mining jurisdiction. Over the past decade, Japan Gold's leadership team, including geologists, drillers, and technical advisors, have built deep technical capabilities and unmatched in-country expertise. Their extensive experience in exploration and operations, combined with a proven track record of discoveries worldwide, positions the company as the leading explorer in the country.

As a project generator, Japan Gold focuses on acquiring and advancing high-quality exploration projects, with the goal of generating exploration upside for joint venture partners, providing long-term upside for shareholders while minimizing dilution.

In September 2026, Japan Gold entered into an alliance with Solidcore Resources plc covering five of its 27 project. Under the agreement, Solidcore has committed C$35 million in advanced exploration expenditures across the five projects over a three-year period.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events, including the upcoming Bajo drilling program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; the stability of the financial and capital markets; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to convert prospecting rights into digging rights within the timeframe prescribed by the Mining Act; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

1 Mining and Materials Processing Institute of Japan (1989), Gold Mines in Japan, Vol. 1: Kyushu, pp. 34-37.

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