Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF), the largest mineral exploration company in Japan, is pleased to announce that it will present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto on October 28 & 29, 2026, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

John Proust, Chairman & CEO, will be presenting on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at 4:20pm Eastern Standard Time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2026/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Japan Gold Corp

Canada-based Japan Gold Corp. is the largest mineral exploration company in Japan, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 sq km of prospective mineral rights covering regions known for gold mineralization and a history of high-grade epithermal gold production. Japan offers a compelling combination of highly prospective yet underexplored geology, well-developed infrastructure, and a stable mining jurisdiction. Over the past decade, Japan Gold's leadership team, including geologists, drillers, and technical advisors, have built deep technical capabilities and unmatched in-country expertise. Their extensive experience in exploration and operations, combined with a proven track record of discoveries worldwide, positions the company as the leading explorer in the country.