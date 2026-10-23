

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Evolution AB (EVGGF) announced earnings for third quarter of EUR243.30 million



The company's earnings came in at EUR243.30 million, or EUR1.29 per share. This compares with EUR252.33 million, or EUR1.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.7% to EUR526.13 million from EUR507.12 million last year.



Evolution AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR243.30 Mln. vs. EUR252.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.29 vs. EUR1.25 last year. -Revenue: EUR526.13 Mln vs. EUR507.12 Mln last year.



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