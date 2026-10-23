

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Securitas AB (SCTBF.PK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK2.109 billion, or SEK3.68 per share. This compares with SEK625 million, or SEK1.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Securitas AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK1.852 billion or SEK3.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to SEK38.566 billion from SEK38.521 billion last year.



Securitas AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK2.109 Bln. vs. SEK625 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.68 vs. SEK1.09 last year. -Revenue: SEK38.566 Bln vs. SEK38.521 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News