

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Hexagon AB (HEXA-B.ST), a Swedish technology company, on Friday reported a net profit for the third-quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by increased net sales, decreased expenses, and positive fair value change on equity investments.



For the three-month period to September 30, Hexagon posted a net income of EUR 446 million, compared with a net loss of EUR 33.9 million in the same period last year.



Net income from continuing operations was EUR 447.2 million, or 16.5 cents per share as against net loss from continuing operations of EUR 40.9 million, or 1.6 cents per share a year ago. Net income from discontinued operations was EUR 0.0 million, compared with net income from discontinued operations of EUR 9.1 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings were 8.2 cents per share, up from 6.9 cents per share in the previous year.



Operating profit stood at EUR 541.7 million as against last year's operating loss of EUR 23.1 million.



Fair value change on equity investments was positive EUR 264.5 million, compared with the prior year's EUR 000.0 million. Research and development expenses moved down to EUR 124.1 million from EUR 300.8 million a year ago. Administration expenses were EUR 85.3 million, less than EUR 112.1 million in the previous year. Sales expenses stood at EUR 181.2 million as against EUR 202.5 million in fiscal 2025.



Hexagon reported net sales of EUR 1.049 billion, higher than last year's EUR 975.4 million. The company's Autonomous Solutions segment recorded net sales of EUR 224.7 million, compared with EUR 178 million a year ago.



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