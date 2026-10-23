TOKYO, Oct 23, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today began sales of the all-new Pajero(1) cross-country SUV in Thailand. Manufactured at the Laem Chabang Plant of Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (MMTh)(2), the all-new Pajero will be sold in Thailand, while Australia and Japan will receive shipments ahead of sales beginning in mid-December. From fiscal 2027(3) onward, Mitsubishi Motors plans to roll out the model sequentially in approximately 100 countries and regions worldwide, including markets in the Middle East and Latin America.The all-new Pajero is a cross-country SUV that carries forward and evolves its product philosophy, combining the off-road capability, reliability and durability of an authentic four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD) with the comfort and ease of handling of a passenger car, while adding a new level of refinement worthy of a flagship model.Located in the Laem Chabang Industrial Estate, Chonburi Province, in eastern Thailand, the Laem Chabang Plant is a key production hub supporting Mitsubishi Motors' global production and export strategy. With its long-standing experience and expertise in producing ladder-frame models, the plant plays an important role in bringing the newly refined all-new Pajero to customers around the world."We are delighted to begin sales of the all-new Pajero in Thailand as the first market for its global rollout," said Keisuke Kishiura, president and chief operating officer of Mitsubishi Motors. "Thailand is not only an important market for Mitsubishi Motors, but also a key hub for our production and exports. The all-new Pajero is a flagship model that embodies Mitsubishi Motors and is positioned among the top-tier cross-country SUVs in the Thai market. We will continue to deliver appealing products from Thailand to customers around the world and provide value that exceeds expectations."(1) The Pajero nameplate is known as the Montero in some markets.(2) Mitsubishi Motors' local production and sales company in Thailand.(3) Fiscal 2027 is from April 2027 to March 2028.Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.