

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Friday, Munich Re (0KFE.L, MUV2.DE) announced its preliminary financial results for the third quarter, expecting a net profit of about 1.7 billion euros, exceeding the analysts' consensus estimate of 1.479 billion euros.



The rise in profitability was mainly driven by operating performance across all business segments, major losses below average expectations in P&C reinsurance, and a strong investment result in reinsurance.



Also, the company reported a net result of 5.7 billion euros for the first nine months of the year.



In light of these positive results, Munich Re is raising its 2026 net profit guidance from 6.3 billion euros to 6.6 billion euros.



Munich's stock was trading at 557.40 euros, up 0.29 percent on the Frankfurt Exchange.



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