Vuxen Group AB: Report from the Annual General Meeting of Vuxen Group AB held on 23 October 2026

Vuxen Group AB, corporate registration number 556687-2577, held its Annual General Meeting today, Friday, 23 October 2026. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals presented, which are set out in detail in the meeting documents available on the company's website. The principal resolutions adopted are summarised below.

The Annual General Meeting resolved as follows:

To adopt the income statement and balance sheet, as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet, for the financial year from 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026.

To approve, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, a total dividend of SEK 1.00 per share, comprising an ordinary dividend of SEK 0.60 and a special dividend of SEK 0.40 per share. The total dividend amounts to SEK 11,200,000. The remaining profits shall be carried forward.

To set 27 October 2026 as the record date for the dividend. Payment is expected to be made through Euroclear Sweden AB on 30 October 2026.

To discharge each member of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer from liability for the financial year from 1 May 2025 to 30 April 2026.

To determine that the Board of Directors shall comprise five members with no deputy members and that the company shall have a registered audit firm as its auditor.

To approve annual Board fees for the period until the next Annual General Meeting of two (2) Swedish price base amounts for the Chair of the Board and one (1) Swedish price base amount for each other Board member not employed within the Group. Fees to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

To re-elect Niklas Wolfhagen, Martin Zellman, Olle Olsson, Catharina Ahlén and Michael Ahlén as members of the Board of Directors.

To re-elect Niklas Wolfhagen as Chair of the Board.

To re-elect Adact Revisorer & Konsulter AB as auditor for the period until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, with Mikael Sigvardsson as auditor in charge.

To authorise the Board of Directors, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, with or without deviation from shareholders' pre-emption rights, to resolve on issues of new shares, warrants or convertibles. The authorisation permits an aggregate increase in the share capital of no more than SEK 100,000 through the issue of no more than 2,000,000 new shares in total, assuming full subscription, full exercise of warrants and full conversion, as applicable. The authorisation also includes the right to resolve on issues of new shares, warrants or convertibles with provisions for payment in kind, subscription of shares by way of set-off or other conditions.

For further information, please contact

Tobias Fransson, CEO

tobias@vuxengroup.com

Michael Ahlén, CFO

michael@vuxengroup.com



About Vuxen Group

Vuxen Group is a leading e-commerce group with a clear focus on sexual health and well-being. Through its brands Vuxen, WooMe and Blushme, the Group offers a broad range of products from its own and third-party brands. Vuxen Group has in-house product development, its own factory and warehouse, and a scalable e-commerce platform. Its aim is to make sexual health a natural and enriching part of life for everyone.



For more information, visit www.vuxengroup.com.

Vuxen Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker symbol VUXEN.

The company's Certified Adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB | +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se