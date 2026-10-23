DJ Charwood Energy: Change to the Financial Calendar

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Change to the Financial Calendar 23-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 23 October 2026 Change to the Financial Calendar Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from biomass recovery, announces that the publication of its 2026 half-year results has been brought forward to Monday, October 26, 2026, before market open (instead of after market close on the same day). About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/ Contacts CHARWOOD ENERGY investisseur@charwood.energy +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations Ghislaine Gasparetto jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com charwood@seitosei-actifin.com +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 +33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

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Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_agenda

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2421506 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2421506 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2421506&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)