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WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Stuttgart
23.10.26 | 18:16
3,950 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9404,14018:35
Dow Jones News
23.10.2026 18:21 Uhr
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Charwood Energy: Change to the Financial Calendar

DJ Charwood Energy: Change to the Financial Calendar 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Change to the Financial Calendar 
23-Oct-2026 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
 
Saint-Nolff, 23 October 2026 

Change to the Financial Calendar 

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist offering tailored energy solutions from 
biomass recovery, announces that the publication of its 2026 half-year results has been brought forward to Monday, 
October 26, 2026, before market open (instead of after market close on the same day). 

About Charwood Energy 
 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
 
Charwood Energy has a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heating networks, anaerobic digestion and pyrogasification. 
 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas (syngas), biochar 
and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
 
For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/   

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY 
 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
                     
 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN           SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
 
Investor Relations          Press Relations 
 
Ghislaine Gasparetto         jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com    +33 (0)6 02 08 45 49 
 
+33 (0)6 85 36 76 81

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: PR_Charwood Energy_agenda 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2421506 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2421506 23-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2421506&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2026 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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