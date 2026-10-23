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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
23.10.2026 18:26 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: Fresh Energy, Expanding Possibilities

Lithium sourcing ideas and charging innovation shape a multi-track outlook for OTC: ELEK.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 23, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) (the "Company") today outlined a renewed perspective on its emerging lithium and electric-vehicle infrastructure interests, highlighting opportunities under consideration while emphasizing the diligence required to move from ideas to measurable progress.

A Broader Canvas

ELEKTROS Inc. is exploring multiple avenues for future development rather than relying on a single initiative. Its current outlook includes a preliminary review of potential northern New York lithium-bearing properties, lithium logistics connected with Sierra Leone, and EV charging technology.

An American Lithium Question Worth Studying

Could a domestic opportunity complement international sourcing? ELEKTROS is examining that question, not declaring an answer. No New York acquisition, verified deposit, reserve, production program or economic study has been announced.

The Technology Dimension

The Company's Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles is protected by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1. ELEKTROS is considering potential commercialization pathways and branded fast-charging locations, without representing that a licensing, sale, development or site agreement has been finalized.

Momentum Versus Milestones

The Company previously reported a 51.52% single-day rise in ELEK shares based on its review of market quotes. That historical move is not a forecast. Management's stated focus is on evaluating opportunities against real-world milestones and execution requirements.

Management Perspective

Chief Executive Officer Shlomo Bleier continues to emphasize sustained work, practical progress and thoughtful evaluation as the Company examines its next steps.

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC ticker symbol: ELEK) pursuing potential opportunities in hard-rock lithium, electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and U.S.-patented EV charging technology. Its northern New York lithium review remains preliminary.

Forward-Looking Statements and Cautionary Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning possible northern New York lithium opportunities, property evaluation or acquisition, exploration, mineralization, development, processing, shipping and trade considerations, Sierra Leone logistics, refinery introductions, EV charging locations, and commercialization of patented technology. These statements describe intentions and possibilities rather than achieved results. ELEKTROS has not announced ownership or mineral rights in a New York property, a verified mineral resource or reserve, commercial grades, production, mining permits, economic viability, government funding, defense contracts, or a definitive refinery, charging, patent license or patent sale agreement in this release. Actual results depend on geological findings, property access, environmental and community review, permitting, financing, infrastructure, refinery capacity, commodity prices, trade policy and third-party decisions. Projects may not proceed, and actual outcomes may differ materially. ELEKTROS undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Stock prices are volatile. The previously reported 51.52% single-day increase in ELEK shares, based on the Company's review of market quotes, reflects a past trading session and does not indicate future performance. No statement in this release is an assurance of returns or a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Penny stocks carry substantial risk, including the possible loss of an entire investment.

Company Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | OTC: ELEK
Phone: 786-477-9003 | Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/fresh-energy-expanding-possibilities-1240519

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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