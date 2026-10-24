

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bolloré SE (BOP.SG, BOL.PA) reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of 937 million euros, up 49% from 630 million euros a year earlier. The reported revenue included a negative 17 million euro scope effect, mainly related to the exit of Ovrsea from the consolidation scope following its merger with Fusalpes in December 2025.



At constant scope and exchange rates, group revenue increased 53% to 937 million euros, driven primarily by strong performance in its energy business.



The Bolloré Energy segment generated revenue of 851 million euros, marking a 61% increase from the prior year period. The growth reflected a broad rise in oil product prices, which more than offset a 9% decline in volumes sold, partly attributable to the higher pricing environment.



Revenue from the Industry division rose 4% to 76 million euros, supported by growth in Systems activities, particularly within Automatic Systems' businesses. The increase was partially offset by weaker performance in the Blue activities segment.



Meanwhile, revenue from Other Activities edged up 3% to 10 million euros, benefiting from improved real estate income. On a gross basis, quarterly revenue was reduced by 17 million euros due to the deconsolidation of Ovrsea after its merger with Fusalpes, the company said.



BOL.PA closed Friday's regular trading at 3.674 euros up 0.0380 euros or 1.05%.



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