Das Instrument 91E2 GG00BQ0H1P47 TAYLOR MARITIME LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2026

The instrument 91E2 GG00BQ0H1P47 TAYLOR MARITIME LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2026



Das Instrument 9AB GB00B06KBB18 ARKAD.STR.METALS LS-,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2026

The instrument 9AB GB00B06KBB18 ARKAD.STR.METALS LS-,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2026



Das Instrument MS8 US55825T1034 MADISON SQUARE GAR.SP. A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2026

The instrument MS8 US55825T1034 MADISON SQUARE GAR.SP. A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2026



Das Instrument LYBK LU1829219XXX MUL AMUN EST BANK ETF ACC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2026

The instrument LYBK LU1829219XXX MUL AMUN EST BANK ETF ACC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2026



Das Instrument LYP5 LU1135865XXX MULACSPP500 E ACC ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 27.10.2026

The instrument LYP5 LU1135865XXX MULACSPP500 E ACC ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 27.10.2026





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