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WKN: A3CSAQ | ISIN: GB00BK80TJ35 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
26.10.2026 08:26 Uhr
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Physitrack PLC - Transactions Under Share Buy-Back Programme

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / October 26, 2026 / Physitrack PLC ("Physitrack" or the "Company")(STO:PTRK) announces that, further to the share buy-back programme announced on 21 July 2026 and commenced on 10 August 2026, it has repurchased the following shares under the programme during the week of 19 to 23 October 2026.

Summary of transactions

PeriodTotal shares repurchased during the weekVolume-weighted average price paid (SEK)Total consideration paid (SEK)Total shares held by the Company (treasury) following these transactionsTotal outstanding shares in the CompanyTreasury holding as % of issued share capital
19 - 23 October 20267,500SEK 12.2284SEK 91,713.0068,73716,260,7660.4227%

Individual transactions

DateQuantityAverage price (SEK)
2026-10-191,50011.5833
2026-10-201,50012.53
2026-10-211,50012.2287
2026-10-221,50012.30
2026-10-231,50012.50

Purpose and safe harbour
The transactions above were carried out under the safe harbour provided by Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The purpose of the buy-back programme is to meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans. The programme is executed by Pareto Securities on a non-discretionary basis on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm.
Notification details

FieldDetail
1. IssuerPhysitrack PLC; LEI 213800PC4QYNWHPCP774
2. Instrument / ISINOrdinary shares / GB00BYX22XXX
3. Trading venueNasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (PTRK)
4. CurrencySEK
5. PurposeTo meet the Company's obligations under its employee share plans, permitted under Article 5(2) MAR
6. Executing brokerPareto Securities, non-discretionary mandate

This disclosure is made in accordance with Article 5(3) of MAR and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

About Physitrack

Physitrack plc (Nasdaq First North:PTRK), d/b/a Physitrack Group, is a global provider of AI-powered software for healthcare and workplace wellbeing, delivering personalized, scalable tools through its Physitrack and Champion Health platforms.

Physitrack enables healthcare providers to deliver and manage app-guided physical and occupational services with AI powered workflows with measurable patient outcomes and built-in billing and reimbursement support, while Champion Health provides businesses with mental, physical, and financial wellbeing solutions to support workforce health and productivity.

Physitrack Group's solutions seamlessly integrate with existing systems, including EMR/EHR/PMS connectivity, and are trusted by more than 110,000 providers and organizations across 170+ countries. For more information, visit www.physitrackgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Corporate Contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO and Founder, Physitrack
ir@physitrack.com
media@physitrack.com
+1 415 230 0414

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Transactions under Share Buy-back Programme

SOURCE: Physitrack PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/physitrack-plc-transactions-under-share-buy-back-programme-1241516

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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