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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
26.10.26 | 09:46
8,300 Euro
+3,75 % +0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,45010:14
8,3008,45010:13
Dow Jones News
26.10.2026 09:03 Uhr
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Molten Ventures Plc: Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares

DJ Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares 
26-Oct-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 19^th October 2026 to Friday 23^rd October 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary shares  Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   purchased     Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
                (GBp) 
19/10/2026             30,000 653.9664        648.0    660.5 
20/10/2026             42,650 644.9521        640.0    655.0 
21/10/2026             30,000 668.6902        665.5    673.0 
22/10/2026             30,000 660.2431        655.5    665.5 
23/10/2026             30,000 663.2134        658.5    669.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,693,431 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,353,019.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Extension of Programme The Programme has been extended by an additional GBP10 million. The existing GBP15 million tranche is approaching full utilisation, and purchases will continue under that tranche. The additional GBP10 million will be deployed only once the existing GBP15 million has been fully utilised.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Date     Number of ordinary  Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
       shares purchased   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
                         Time) 
19/10/2026  768         650.50    16:16:10     00083379705TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  533         649.50    16:11:58     00083379393TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  982         648.50    16:00:50     00083378755TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  982         648.00    15:54:26     00083378520TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  1039         648.50    15:49:26     00083378327TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  1018         648.50    15:32:49     00083377392TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  941         649.50    15:32:40     00083377377TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  888         649.50    15:21:31     00083376682TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  883         649.00    15:07:10     00083376132TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  887         650.50    15:00:21     00083375663TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  850         650.50    15:00:21     00083375662TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  981         651.00    14:47:07     00083374641TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  904         653.00    14:39:23     00083374289TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  956         653.00    14:30:43     00083373524TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  901         653.00    14:30:43     00083373523TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  886         654.00    14:16:30     00083372841TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  182         654.00    14:02:45     00083372420TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  670         655.00    13:56:18     00083372212TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  195         655.00    13:56:16     00083372211TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  1023         655.00    13:42:15     00083371642TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  43          655.00    13:36:35     00083371435TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  600         655.00    13:36:35     00083371434TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  278         655.00    13:36:35     00083371433TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  950         654.50    12:56:08     00083369348TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  1004         655.50    12:26:45     00083368490TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  915         656.50    12:06:20     00083367963TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  916         656.50    12:03:11     00083367819TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  1037         657.50    10:48:49     00083365275TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  1024         659.00    10:48:49     00083365274TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  908         660.00    10:27:51     00083364527TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  975         659.50    09:48:40     00083363146TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  823         658.50    09:03:58     00083361357TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  96          658.50    09:00:24     00083361275TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  59          658.50    08:55:04     00083361118TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  538         659.50    08:44:55     00083360698TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  479         659.50    08:44:55     00083360697TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  941         654.00    08:27:44     00083360052TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  1043         660.50    08:27:42     00083360038TRLO0 XLON 
19/10/2026  902         660.00    08:27:42     00083360037TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  86          653.50    15:33:09     00083405254TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  888         653.50    15:33:09     00083405253TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  934         654.50    15:32:05     00083405220TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  947         655.00    15:31:05     00083405097TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  989         649.50    15:12:32     00083403000TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  98          649.50    15:12:32     00083402999TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  42          649.50    15:12:32     00083402998TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  740         649.50    15:12:32     00083402997TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  982         648.50    15:04:35     00083402221TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  939         648.50    15:04:35     00083402220TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  982         648.00    14:58:21     00083401814TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  900         648.00    14:52:21     00083401296TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  971         646.50    14:41:45     00083400204TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  933         645.00    14:37:11     00083399907TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  363         643.50    14:33:43     00083399721TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  487         644.50    14:32:10     00083399374TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  372         644.50    14:32:10     00083399373TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  50          644.50    14:32:10     00083399372TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  913         643.50    14:01:25     00083397925TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  930         644.50    13:55:31     00083397534TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  45          644.50    13:54:33     00083397474TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  866         645.00    13:47:33     00083396997TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  958         643.50    13:27:20     00083395906TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  100         643.00    13:17:13     00083395485TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  953         643.00    13:14:38     00083395346TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  1039         644.50    12:46:17     00083394386TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  678         644.50    12:44:47     00083394348TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  233         644.50    12:44:47     00083394347TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  971         644.00    12:00:00     00083392739TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  906         644.00    11:40:34     00083392077TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  995         645.00    11:29:45     00083391905TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  49          643.00    11:10:25     00083391321TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  913         643.00    10:38:00     00083389913TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  1          642.00    10:29:35     00083389635TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  885         646.00    09:50:08     00083387994TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  859         647.50    09:39:33     00083387476TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  1023         647.50    09:39:33     00083387475TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  1005         644.00    09:12:21     00083385733TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  926         643.00    08:57:16     00083384907TRLO0 XLON
20/10/2026  955         642.00    08:53:33     00083384660TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  951         640.00    08:53:33     00083384647TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  11624        642.00    08:35:31     00083383512TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  208         642.50    08:35:27     00083383506TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  937         644.50    08:27:27     00083383120TRLO0 XLON 
20/10/2026  1024         646.00    08:08:04     00083381764TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  633         667.50    16:17:17     00083438012TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  418         667.00    16:14:37     00083437714TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  129         667.00    16:14:32     00083437709TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  984         667.00    16:08:44     00083437259TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  28          667.50    16:08:15     00083437166TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  139         667.00    16:08:15     00083437165TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  918         667.00    16:00:30     00083436298TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  844         667.50    15:53:07     00083435602TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  903         667.50    15:53:07     00083435601TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  561         667.50    15:37:48     00083434061TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  346         667.50    15:37:48     00083434060TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  1022         667.50    15:25:50     00083433252TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  27          668.00    15:16:07     00083432578TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  31          668.00    15:16:07     00083432577TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  68          668.00    15:16:07     00083432576TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  976         667.50    15:16:07     00083432575TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  74          668.00    15:13:36     00083432279TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  26          668.00    15:13:36     00083432278TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  958         667.00    15:06:04     00083431759TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  905         668.50    15:04:53     00083431715TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  481         670.00    14:30:55     00083428715TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  429         670.00    14:30:55     00083428713TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  997         670.00    14:27:37     00083428387TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  147         670.00    14:26:36     00083428306TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  1383         670.00    14:26:36     00083428305TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  1040         670.00    14:26:27     00083428294TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  885         670.00    14:25:44     00083428241TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  960         670.00    14:25:07     00083428219TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  952         670.00    14:25:06     00083428190TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  1290         670.00    14:25:06     00083428189TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  477         670.00    14:25:06     00083428142TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  1420         670.00    14:25:06     00083428141TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  905         665.50    13:53:52     00083426478TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  208         667.50    13:36:47     00083425831TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  322         666.00    13:08:34     00083424729TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  535         666.00    13:08:34     00083424728TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  12          666.00    13:06:25     00083424666TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  57          666.50    12:00:39     00083422524TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  379         666.50    12:00:39     00083422523TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  466         666.50    12:00:39     00083422522TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  920         667.50    10:53:16     00083419725TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  839         669.00    10:30:01     00083418202TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  360         670.00    10:24:02     00083417719TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  257         670.00    10:24:02     00083417718TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  1392         670.00    10:24:02     00083417717TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  967         670.00    10:24:02     00083417701TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  907         667.50    10:03:29     00083416541TRLO0 XLON 
21/10/2026  1023         673.00    09:25:06     00083414381TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  443         660.50    16:07:56     00083468379TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  94          660.50    16:04:56     00083468057TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  26          660.50    16:04:19     00083468023TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  51          659.00    15:55:57     00083467213TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  568         659.00    15:55:57     00083467212TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  809         658.00    15:35:39     00083465557TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  84          659.50    15:28:36     00083464547TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  6          659.50    15:28:36     00083464546TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  243         662.00    15:06:13     00083463330TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  372         662.00    15:06:13     00083463329TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  186         662.00    15:06:13     00083463328TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  101         662.00    15:05:50     00083463317TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  7          662.00    15:05:50     00083463316TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  954         658.00    14:32:34     00083460168TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  848         659.50    13:34:34     00083457033TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  17000        659.75    11:45:49     00083453374TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  197         661.00    11:45:41     00083453373TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  506         660.00    11:37:09     00083453160TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  301         660.00    11:37:09     00083453161TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  185         660.00    11:37:09     00083453156TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  438         660.00    11:37:09     00083453157TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  205         660.00    11:37:09     00083453158TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  168         660.00    11:37:09     00083453159TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  114         655.50    10:38:25     00083451588TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  328         655.50    10:38:25     00083451586TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  460         655.50    10:38:25     00083451587TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  532         658.00    10:20:31     00083450824TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  365         658.00    10:20:31     00083450823TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  909         663.00    09:40:00     00083448093TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  438         664.00    09:34:21     00083447750TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  475         664.00    09:34:21     00083447751TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  111         665.50    09:31:08     00083447460TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  766         665.50    09:31:08     00083447461TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  815         665.50    08:30:32     00083442773TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  793         664.50    08:30:32     00083442774TRLO0 XLON 
22/10/2026  102         664.50    08:30:32     00083442775TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  477         668.50    16:05:32     00083496094TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  544         669.00    16:04:16     00083496039TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  934         669.00    16:04:16     00083496038TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  982         667.50    15:43:12     00083494504TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  853         666.00    15:34:16     00083493708TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  485         664.50    15:27:12     00083493152TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  279         664.50    15:27:12     00083493151TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  58          664.50    15:27:12     00083493150TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  874         664.50    15:16:35     00083492275TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  136         665.00    15:13:20     00083492085TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  68          665.00    15:13:20     00083492084TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  39          667.00    15:05:51     00083491376TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  908         667.00    15:05:51     00083491375TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  784         667.00    15:05:51     00083491374TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  994         662.00    14:40:00     00083489338TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  927         663.00    14:29:23     00083488555TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  208         661.00    14:23:18     00083488097TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  40          661.00    14:23:13     00083488093TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  974         661.50    13:40:20     00083485967TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  910         663.00    13:30:43     00083485565TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  815         665.50    13:07:22     00083484711TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  43          667.00    12:56:00     00083484509TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  822         663.00    12:45:10     00083484364TRLO0 XLON
23/10/2026  963         663.50    12:43:46     00083484319TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  56          662.50    11:48:45     00083482241TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  80          662.50    11:48:45     00083482240TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  946         658.50    10:58:54     00083480332TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  985         660.50    10:14:09     00083478295TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  869         664.50    09:36:36     00083475980TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  10000        661.50    09:07:51     00083474559TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  22          661.00    09:06:55     00083474506TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  337         661.00    09:06:16     00083474460TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  26          661.00    09:06:01     00083474453TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  807         662.50    08:40:23     00083473280TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  155         662.50    08:30:01     00083472852TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  750         662.50    08:30:01     00083472853TRLO0 XLON 
23/10/2026  850         663.50    08:28:18     00083472796TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc              +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)       cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                   +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations               molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 447404 
EQS News ID:  2421564 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

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Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

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