Molten Ventures Plc: Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares

DJ Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares 26-Oct-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Extension of share repurchase programme and transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 19^th October 2026 to Friday 23^rd October 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 19/10/2026 30,000 653.9664 648.0 660.5 20/10/2026 42,650 644.9521 640.0 655.0 21/10/2026 30,000 668.6902 665.5 673.0 22/10/2026 30,000 660.2431 655.5 665.5 23/10/2026 30,000 663.2134 658.5 669.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,693,431 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,353,019.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Extension of Programme The Programme has been extended by an additional GBP10 million. The existing GBP15 million tranche is approaching full utilisation, and purchases will continue under that tranche. The additional GBP10 million will be deployed only once the existing GBP15 million has been fully utilised.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Date Number of ordinary Transaction Time of Transaction Trading shares purchased price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue Time) 19/10/2026 768 650.50 16:16:10 00083379705TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 533 649.50 16:11:58 00083379393TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 982 648.50 16:00:50 00083378755TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 982 648.00 15:54:26 00083378520TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1039 648.50 15:49:26 00083378327TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1018 648.50 15:32:49 00083377392TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 941 649.50 15:32:40 00083377377TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 888 649.50 15:21:31 00083376682TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 883 649.00 15:07:10 00083376132TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 887 650.50 15:00:21 00083375663TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 850 650.50 15:00:21 00083375662TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 981 651.00 14:47:07 00083374641TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 904 653.00 14:39:23 00083374289TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 956 653.00 14:30:43 00083373524TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 901 653.00 14:30:43 00083373523TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 886 654.00 14:16:30 00083372841TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 182 654.00 14:02:45 00083372420TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 670 655.00 13:56:18 00083372212TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 195 655.00 13:56:16 00083372211TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1023 655.00 13:42:15 00083371642TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 43 655.00 13:36:35 00083371435TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 600 655.00 13:36:35 00083371434TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 278 655.00 13:36:35 00083371433TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 950 654.50 12:56:08 00083369348TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1004 655.50 12:26:45 00083368490TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 915 656.50 12:06:20 00083367963TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 916 656.50 12:03:11 00083367819TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1037 657.50 10:48:49 00083365275TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1024 659.00 10:48:49 00083365274TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 908 660.00 10:27:51 00083364527TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 975 659.50 09:48:40 00083363146TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 823 658.50 09:03:58 00083361357TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 96 658.50 09:00:24 00083361275TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 59 658.50 08:55:04 00083361118TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 538 659.50 08:44:55 00083360698TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 479 659.50 08:44:55 00083360697TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 941 654.00 08:27:44 00083360052TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 1043 660.50 08:27:42 00083360038TRLO0 XLON 19/10/2026 902 660.00 08:27:42 00083360037TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 86 653.50 15:33:09 00083405254TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 888 653.50 15:33:09 00083405253TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 934 654.50 15:32:05 00083405220TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 947 655.00 15:31:05 00083405097TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 989 649.50 15:12:32 00083403000TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 98 649.50 15:12:32 00083402999TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 42 649.50 15:12:32 00083402998TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 740 649.50 15:12:32 00083402997TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 982 648.50 15:04:35 00083402221TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 939 648.50 15:04:35 00083402220TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 982 648.00 14:58:21 00083401814TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 900 648.00 14:52:21 00083401296TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 971 646.50 14:41:45 00083400204TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 933 645.00 14:37:11 00083399907TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 363 643.50 14:33:43 00083399721TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 487 644.50 14:32:10 00083399374TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 372 644.50 14:32:10 00083399373TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 50 644.50 14:32:10 00083399372TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 913 643.50 14:01:25 00083397925TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 930 644.50 13:55:31 00083397534TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 45 644.50 13:54:33 00083397474TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 866 645.00 13:47:33 00083396997TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 958 643.50 13:27:20 00083395906TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 100 643.00 13:17:13 00083395485TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 953 643.00 13:14:38 00083395346TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 1039 644.50 12:46:17 00083394386TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 678 644.50 12:44:47 00083394348TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 233 644.50 12:44:47 00083394347TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 971 644.00 12:00:00 00083392739TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 906 644.00 11:40:34 00083392077TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 995 645.00 11:29:45 00083391905TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 49 643.00 11:10:25 00083391321TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 913 643.00 10:38:00 00083389913TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 1 642.00 10:29:35 00083389635TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 885 646.00 09:50:08 00083387994TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 859 647.50 09:39:33 00083387476TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 1023 647.50 09:39:33 00083387475TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 1005 644.00 09:12:21 00083385733TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 926 643.00 08:57:16 00083384907TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 955 642.00 08:53:33 00083384660TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 951 640.00 08:53:33 00083384647TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 11624 642.00 08:35:31 00083383512TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 208 642.50 08:35:27 00083383506TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 937 644.50 08:27:27 00083383120TRLO0 XLON 20/10/2026 1024 646.00 08:08:04 00083381764TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 633 667.50 16:17:17 00083438012TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 418 667.00 16:14:37 00083437714TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 129 667.00 16:14:32 00083437709TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 984 667.00 16:08:44 00083437259TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 28 667.50 16:08:15 00083437166TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 139 667.00 16:08:15 00083437165TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 918 667.00 16:00:30 00083436298TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 844 667.50 15:53:07 00083435602TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 903 667.50 15:53:07 00083435601TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 561 667.50 15:37:48 00083434061TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 346 667.50 15:37:48 00083434060TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 1022 667.50 15:25:50 00083433252TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 27 668.00 15:16:07 00083432578TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 31 668.00 15:16:07 00083432577TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 68 668.00 15:16:07 00083432576TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 976 667.50 15:16:07 00083432575TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 74 668.00 15:13:36 00083432279TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 26 668.00 15:13:36 00083432278TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 958 667.00 15:06:04 00083431759TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 905 668.50 15:04:53 00083431715TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 481 670.00 14:30:55 00083428715TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 429 670.00 14:30:55 00083428713TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 997 670.00 14:27:37 00083428387TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 147 670.00 14:26:36 00083428306TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 1383 670.00 14:26:36 00083428305TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 1040 670.00 14:26:27 00083428294TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 885 670.00 14:25:44 00083428241TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 960 670.00 14:25:07 00083428219TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 952 670.00 14:25:06 00083428190TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 1290 670.00 14:25:06 00083428189TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 477 670.00 14:25:06 00083428142TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 1420 670.00 14:25:06 00083428141TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 905 665.50 13:53:52 00083426478TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 208 667.50 13:36:47 00083425831TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 322 666.00 13:08:34 00083424729TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 535 666.00 13:08:34 00083424728TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 12 666.00 13:06:25 00083424666TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 57 666.50 12:00:39 00083422524TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 379 666.50 12:00:39 00083422523TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 466 666.50 12:00:39 00083422522TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 920 667.50 10:53:16 00083419725TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 839 669.00 10:30:01 00083418202TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 360 670.00 10:24:02 00083417719TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 257 670.00 10:24:02 00083417718TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 1392 670.00 10:24:02 00083417717TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 967 670.00 10:24:02 00083417701TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 907 667.50 10:03:29 00083416541TRLO0 XLON 21/10/2026 1023 673.00 09:25:06 00083414381TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 443 660.50 16:07:56 00083468379TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 94 660.50 16:04:56 00083468057TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 26 660.50 16:04:19 00083468023TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 51 659.00 15:55:57 00083467213TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 568 659.00 15:55:57 00083467212TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 809 658.00 15:35:39 00083465557TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 84 659.50 15:28:36 00083464547TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 6 659.50 15:28:36 00083464546TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 243 662.00 15:06:13 00083463330TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 372 662.00 15:06:13 00083463329TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 186 662.00 15:06:13 00083463328TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 101 662.00 15:05:50 00083463317TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 7 662.00 15:05:50 00083463316TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 954 658.00 14:32:34 00083460168TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 848 659.50 13:34:34 00083457033TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 17000 659.75 11:45:49 00083453374TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 197 661.00 11:45:41 00083453373TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 506 660.00 11:37:09 00083453160TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 301 660.00 11:37:09 00083453161TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 185 660.00 11:37:09 00083453156TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 438 660.00 11:37:09 00083453157TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 205 660.00 11:37:09 00083453158TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 168 660.00 11:37:09 00083453159TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 114 655.50 10:38:25 00083451588TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 328 655.50 10:38:25 00083451586TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 460 655.50 10:38:25 00083451587TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 532 658.00 10:20:31 00083450824TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 365 658.00 10:20:31 00083450823TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 909 663.00 09:40:00 00083448093TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 438 664.00 09:34:21 00083447750TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 475 664.00 09:34:21 00083447751TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 111 665.50 09:31:08 00083447460TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 766 665.50 09:31:08 00083447461TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 815 665.50 08:30:32 00083442773TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 793 664.50 08:30:32 00083442774TRLO0 XLON 22/10/2026 102 664.50 08:30:32 00083442775TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 477 668.50 16:05:32 00083496094TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 544 669.00 16:04:16 00083496039TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 934 669.00 16:04:16 00083496038TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 982 667.50 15:43:12 00083494504TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 853 666.00 15:34:16 00083493708TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 485 664.50 15:27:12 00083493152TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 279 664.50 15:27:12 00083493151TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 58 664.50 15:27:12 00083493150TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 874 664.50 15:16:35 00083492275TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 136 665.00 15:13:20 00083492085TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 68 665.00 15:13:20 00083492084TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 39 667.00 15:05:51 00083491376TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 908 667.00 15:05:51 00083491375TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 784 667.00 15:05:51 00083491374TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 994 662.00 14:40:00 00083489338TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 927 663.00 14:29:23 00083488555TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 208 661.00 14:23:18 00083488097TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 40 661.00 14:23:13 00083488093TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 974 661.50 13:40:20 00083485967TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 910 663.00 13:30:43 00083485565TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 815 665.50 13:07:22 00083484711TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 43 667.00 12:56:00 00083484509TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 822 663.00 12:45:10 00083484364TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 963 663.50 12:43:46 00083484319TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 56 662.50 11:48:45 00083482241TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 80 662.50 11:48:45 00083482240TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 946 658.50 10:58:54 00083480332TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 985 660.50 10:14:09 00083478295TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 869 664.50 09:36:36 00083475980TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 10000 661.50 09:07:51 00083474559TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 22 661.00 09:06:55 00083474506TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 337 661.00 09:06:16 00083474460TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 26 661.00 09:06:01 00083474453TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 807 662.50 08:40:23 00083473280TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 155 662.50 08:30:01 00083472852TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 750 662.50 08:30:01 00083472853TRLO0 XLON 23/10/2026 850 663.50 08:28:18 00083472796TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than GBP1 billion of capital and realised more than GBP800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over GBP2 billion AUM.

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 447404 EQS News ID: 2421564 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 26, 2026 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)