Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will participate in the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2026, taking place October 28-29, 2026 at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

Trey Wasser, CEO and Director of Dryden Gold, will present on Wednesday, October 28 at 12:00 PM ET in the Vanity Fair room and will be available for investor meetings and one-on-ones throughout the event. Trey's presentation will provide an update on the ongoing drill program across the Company's 90,000-hectare land package, including the latest drill results, and outline exploration plans for the remainder of the year, supported by a fully funded $17.5 million 2026-2027 exploration budget. Investors are encouraged to review the updated corporate presentation here.

ABOUT THE RED CLOUD FALL MINING SHOWCASE

Hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services, the Fall Mining Showcase brings mining companies, brokers and investors together in Toronto for two days of company presentations, keynote speakers, one-on-one meetings and networking. This year's keynote speakers include Sean Boyd (Chair of the Board, Agnico Eagle Mines), Andy Schectman (President & Owner, Miles Franklin Precious Metals), Matt Watson (Founder and President, Precious Metals Commodity Management), Peter Maletis (Portfolio Manager, ASA Gold and Precious Metals Fund at Merk Investments), Ralph Aldis (Portfolio Manager, U.S. Global Investors) and Steve Land. Investors can register here and view the full agenda here.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY"), on the OTCQX Marketplace ("DRYGF") and on the FSE ("X7W"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website www.drydengold.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320707