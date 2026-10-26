Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 26, 2026) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (FSE:OY4) (OTCQB: MOGMF) ("Mogotes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a subsidiary of the Company and GRG Resources Corp. ("GRG Resources") have entered into a binding offer for the acquisition of GRG Resources' 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR") on the Company's Filo Sur project (the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the binding offer, a subsidiary of the Company will acquire the NSR from GRG Resources, for a purchase price of $13,000,000, comprised of $6,500,000 in cash plus the issuance of that number of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") having an aggregate value of $6,500,000, based on the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of such shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as at the date of the definitive agreement.

The Consideration Shares will be approved for listing on the TSXV and issued to GRG Resources on closing as fully paid and non-assessable common shares, and will be subject to a customary statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance.

The Company and GRG Resources intend to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Transaction. Completion of the Transaction will be subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including approval of the TSXV, receipt of all contractual consents required under material contracts of a party, and delivery of any notices required by applicable laws, stock exchange rules and under any material contracts of a party.

The parties will use commercially reasonable efforts to complete the Transaction by December 29, 2026, or such other date as the parties may agree.

About Mogotes Metals Inc.

Mogotes Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company exploring for copper, gold and silver around the world, including in the United States of America, and in the prospective Vicuña district of Argentina and Chile. Mogotes' flagship project, Filo Sur, adjoins the large Filo del Sol Copper-gold-silver discovery, and is along the same N-S trending belt as the Filo Del Sol - Aurora and NGEx Minerals Lunahuasi and Los Helados copper-gold deposits.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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