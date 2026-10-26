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MO

WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
26.10.26 | 08:02
3,300 Euro
-0,60 % -0,020
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOONPIG GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4603,60013:21
PR Newswire
26.10.2026 12:06 Uhr
158 Leser
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Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 26

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the 'Company') announces that between 19 October 2026 and 23 October 2026 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £32.5m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 7 May 2026.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Date of transaction

Number of Shares repurchased

Weighted average price paid per Share (pence)

Lowest price paid per Share (pence)

Highest price paid per Share (pence)

19 October 2026

85,938

297.7849

295.8000

300.0000

20 October 2026

87,400

297.5675

294.4000

300.0000

21 October 2026

87,700

295.1845

293.6000

296.6000

22 October 2026

88,100

290.9786

288.6000

293.2000

23 October 2026

89,100

291.0989

288.6000

293.0000

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue with voting rights will be 293,557,449 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 293,557,449 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, moonpig@client.sodali.com

Catherine Faiers, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.