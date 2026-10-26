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WKN: 897122 | ISIN: FI0009900682 | Ticker-Symbol: VAYA
München
26.10.26 | 10:09
63,70 Euro
-0,31 % -0,20
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VAISALA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VAISALA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,2065,9019:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.10.2026 17:58 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Vaisala Group: Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares to Vaisala Inc.

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
October 26, 2026, at 6:45 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala Corporation's conveyance of treasury shares to Vaisala Inc.

A total of 120,185 of Vaisala Corporation's series A treasury shares have been conveyed without consideration to Vaisala Inc., Vaisala Corporation's subsidiary in the United States. The directed share issue was based on an authorization given by the Annual General Meeting held on March 24, 2026.

The shares will subsequently be transferred to four sellers of Atmo, Inc. in order to pay the agreed share consideration portion in the planned acquisition.

Following this directed share issue, the number of series A treasury shares is 283,235.

Vaisala originally announced the planned acquisition and its key details on June 17, 2026.

Additional information
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.