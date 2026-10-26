Vaisala Group: Vaisala's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Vaisala Corporation
Stock exchange release
October 26, 2026, at 6:50 p.m. (EET)
Vaisala's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027
Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2027 as follows:
- February 11, 2027: Financial Statement Release 2026
- April 23, 2027: Interim Report January-March 2027
- July 21, 2027: Half Year Financial Report January-June 2027
- October 26, 2027: Interim Report January-September 2027
The Annual Report 2026 will be published at vaisala.com on week 6, 2027.
Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, 2027. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting. Information regarding the Annual General Meeting can be found at vaisala.com/agm.
Additional information
Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations
+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com
Vaisala Corporation
Distribution
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
vaisala.com
Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.
www.vaisala.com