Vaisala Group: Vaisala's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Vaisala Corporation

Stock exchange release

October 26, 2026, at 6:50 p.m. (EET)

Vaisala's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2027

Vaisala Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports during 2027 as follows:

February 11, 2027: Financial Statement Release 2026

April 23, 2027: Interim Report January-March 2027

July 21, 2027: Half Year Financial Report January-June 2027

October 26, 2027: Interim Report January-September 2027

The Annual Report 2026 will be published at vaisala.com on week 6, 2027.

Vaisala Corporation's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, 2027. The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting. Information regarding the Annual General Meeting can be found at vaisala.com/agm.

Additional information

Niina Ala-Luopa, investor relations

+358 400 728 957, ir@vaisala.com

Vaisala Corporation

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com

Vaisala is a global leader in measurement instruments and intelligence for climate action. We equip our customers with devices and data to improve resource efficiency, drive energy transition, and care for the safety and well-being of people and societies worldwide. With over 90 years of innovation and expertise, we employ a team of close to 2,500 experts committed to taking every measure for the planet. Vaisala series A shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.vaisala.com