At CCH Connections 2026, keynotes and live demonstrations show Expert AI moving tax, planning, and audit work forward, with professionals in control

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today unveiled new agentic capabilities for tax planning, fixed asset, and audit capabilities in CCH Axcess at CCH Connections 2026 in Orlando, reinforcing the platform as the place where tax and audit work gets done. With recently announced agentic tax preparation, work can move in one platform from client documents to a prepared return, from the return to a planning recommendation, and from engagement documents to audit planning and risk assessment. Expert AI agents prepare, check, and advance the work; professionals review, decide, and remain accountable.

What's new in CCH Axcess

Tax work that arrives prepared. Agentic tax preparation prepares individual returns from client documents and prior-year data, including K-1 data, and flags what needs review. New fixed asset capabilities bring depreciation updates directly into the return, reducing manual reconciliation.

Planning that starts with the completed return. CCH Axcess Tax Planner uses Expert AI to turn a completed return into planning recommendations, modeling scenarios around client goals with trusted tax calculations. Professionals decide what to bring to the client.

Audit that starts with suggested risks. Agentic audit capabilities analyze engagement documents, surface potential risks, and generate reviewable outputs for planning and risk assessment, while auditors apply professional judgment and skepticism. Together with financial statement preparation through the recent partnership with Inscope, they are the latest additions to the end-to-end agentic audit experience in CCH Axcess.

Unveiled on stage, live at the showcase

In the opening general session, Jason Marx, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting, joined by his keynote guest, Jen Leary, CEO of CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA), framed "the work before the work" (the hours firms spend gathering documents, keying data, and checking it again) as a capacity problem, not a capability problem. Cathy Rowe, Executive Vice President and Segment Leader, U.S. Professional Market, joined by Joel Morris, Vice President and Segment Leader, Research Advisory, then unveiled the new capabilities on stage and showed how CCH Axcess puts that capacity back in firms' hands. Throughout the conference, attendees can see these Expert AI agents in action at the CCH Axcess showcase: preparing a return, turning it into a tax planning scenario, and moving an audit forward.

"As AI becomes more capable, human judgment does not become less valuable. It becomes more valuable," Marx said. "We have the opportunity to give something important back to this profession: time, capacity, and room for people to do the work that made them choose this profession in the first place."

One agentic platform, connected work

Agentic AI is only as useful as the context it can see. Because tax, advisory, audit, workflow, and client collaboration work in one platform, with the firm's data, permissions, and controls, Expert AI agents can move work from one step to the next rather than speed up a single task. And because sounding right is not enough in professional work, Expert AI is grounded in authoritative CCH content, so professionals can see the sources, how the numbers were calculated, and where their judgment is required.

"What firms are seeing this week is AI that rolls up its sleeves and carries the work forward alongside them," Rowe said. "Preparers spend less time keying and more time reviewing, auditors spend more time on judgment, and the time that comes back goes where clients value it most: earlier conversations, proactive planning, and better advice."

For more information, visit the CCH Axcess website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Ben Wagner

Associate Director, External Communications

Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 651-707-4566

Benjamin.Wagner@wolterskluwer.com