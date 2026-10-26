

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $120.7 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $8.5 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $558.2 million from $555.9 million last year.



Sun Communities Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $120.7 Mln. vs. $8.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.00 vs. $0.07 last year. -Revenue: $558.2 Mln vs. $555.9 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.36 To $ 0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $ -6.65 To $ -6.57



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News