Engineering for Europe: GAC Unveils New Blueprint for Deepening Its Presence in Europe at 2026 Paris Motor Show





PARIS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineering for a better life. On October 12, the 91st Paris Motor Show opened at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. GAC presented new energy vehicles from its three brands, with the AION UT Cross making its global debut. GAC. THE ENGINEERS, its new brand proposition for Europe, was officially launched, while GAC CARE+ made its European debut, marking a new stage of full-chain localization in Europe.

As the birthplace of the modern automotive industry, Europe is both a key market and a strategic hub for GAC's global expansion. Since launching its European market plan in 2024, GAC has remained committed to "In Europe, For Europe" pursuing long-term growth and win-win partnerships through full-chain localization.

GAC is advancing localization across R&D, manufacturing, sales and energy. Its Milan Design Center supports local design development, while a European R&D Center is planned for completion in 2027, with a local engineering team of more than 100 professionals. AION V and AION UT are now made in Europe and have earned five-star Euro NCAP safety ratings. Supported by its Rotterdam Parts Distribution Center, GAC is also building an efficient logistics network. Its sales and service network now covers 30 European countries, with more than 180 outlets planned by year-end, while its green energy ecosystem supports three key application scenarios and aligns with European ESG requirements and advances the sustainable development of the industry.

At the show, GAC officially introduced GAC. THE ENGINEERS, its new brand proposition for Europe, reflecting an engineer's rigor and craftsmanship in response to Europe's high standards for quality. Building on more than 20 years of collaboration with global partners including Toyota and Honda, GAC has developed proprietary technologies including ADiMOTION Power, Embedded-Frame & Multi-Ring Cage Body, ADiGO Intelligence, and X-SOUL Architecture 4.0, combining global-quality reliability with advanced Chinese intelligent technology.

Looking ahead, GAC will continue to apply an engineer's mindset to products and technology, deepen local services and ecosystems, and integrate further into European industrial and green energy ecosystems to become a trusted mobility brand for European users.

For further information about GAC, please visit https://www.gacgroup.com/en or follow us on social media instagram.

Contact: Guang Sheng, webmaster@gac.com.cn