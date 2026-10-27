Sigenergy has unveiled its new SigenCube Commercial & Industrial Battery Energy Storage System (C&I BESS), which is designed to address the core challenges of commercial storage deployments. The SigenCube boasts an energy density over 220 kWh/m², dramatically shrinking spatial requirements. In a 4 MWh project, traditional solutions typically require over 80 m² of land, whereas the SigenCube requires only 54.5 m², saving over 30% in overall footprint. The system's highly integrated architecture combines the Power Conversion System (PCS), high-voltage components, and distribution units into a single ...

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