Sigenergy Unveils SigenCube at Exclusive Melbourne VIP Gala Ahead of All-Energy Australia 2026

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the eve of All-Energy Australia 2026, Sigenergy hosted an exclusive VIP Party in Melbourne, welcoming over 600 industry partners, major distributors, certified installers, and clean energy leaders. The landmark evening served as the official global launch for SigenCube, Sigenergy's All-in-One Commercial & Industrial (C&I) Energy Solution.

The event opened with a keynote address by Roy Zhang, President of Sales and Service of Sigenergy, who expressed profound gratitude to the partner network for their role in driving the company's extraordinary international growth.

"Tonight is about celebrating shared success and the unwavering trust we have built together with our partners," said Roy. "In just four years, Sigenergy has grown into a globally recognized leader. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing our 'AI in All' strategy, delivering industry-leading clean energy solutions, and continuously investing in our key global markets."





Taking the stage to present Sigenergy's comprehensive product portfolio spanning residential, commercial & industrial (C&I), and utility-scale energy storage, William James Hall, Managing Director of Sigenergy ANZ, officially introduced the global debut of SigenCube, an all-in-one C&I Energy Solution engineered to address critical commercial deployment challenges:





Space-Saving Efficiency: Delivers an exceptional energy density over 220 kWh/m², saving more than 30% in footprint compared to traditional C&I storage solutions.

Peak Performance with Quiet Operation: Operates below 60 dB at one meter-the quietest commercial storage system available-while providing a 150% peak power overload for 10 seconds to handle heavy industrial surge demands.

All-Around Safety: Multi-layered protection from pack to system, backed by a dense configuration of 40 NTC temperature sensors monitoring 64 cells per pack (0.625 NTC per cell, which is much denser than the industry average).

Smart Thermal Optimization: Features predictive smart thermal management to dynamically optimize cooling efficiency and reduce auxiliary power consumption.

Lower OPEX and Effortless Maintenance: With a 10-year sealed cooling loop and 7A pack-level active balancing, SigenCube minimizes maintenance by eliminating regular replacements and on-site SOC calibration.

Grid-Forming Resilience: Ensures 0ms load-side disruption during power outages alongside robust grid-forming capabilities for complete operational continuity.

"As commercial and industrial energy storage adoption accelerates worldwide, businesses need high-performance, space-saving, and ultra-reliable power solutions," stated Mr. Hall. "By combining industry-leading energy density, unmatched quietness, and advanced grid-forming capabilities, SigenCube sets a new benchmark for the sector, empowering commercial enterprises globally to accelerate their transition toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future."

With the global debut of SigenCube, Sigenergy reinforces its commitment to driving sustainable energy innovation and empowering businesses worldwide with smarter, more efficient, and resilient energy storage solutions.

About Sigenergy

Sigenergy (HKEX: 06656) is a global technology company dedicated to advancing the renewable energy transition through AI-driven, all-in-one smart energy solutions. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Shanghai, the company offers a comprehensive product portfolio spanning residential energy storage, commercial & industrial solutions, and utility-scale systems - all unified by its "AI in All" strategy. With a presence in over 88 countries and 20,000+ installation partners worldwide, Sigenergy is committed to making clean energy smarter, more resilient, and accessible for all.

Media Contact: Yobi Yang qingyang@sigenergy.com

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