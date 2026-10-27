

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $967 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $1.693 billion, or $2.67 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $980 million or $1.66 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $7.113 billion from $6.442 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $967 Mln. vs. $1.693 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.60 vs. $2.67 last year. -Revenue: $7.113 Bln vs. $6.442 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.15 To $ 1.20



The company expects adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2027 to be in the range of $6.15 to $6.30



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