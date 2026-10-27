Stellantis México has submitted an environmental impact assessment to Mexico's Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) for two solar plants with a combined capacity of 21.56 MWp at its industrial complex in Saltillo, Coahuila. The project is named PS 360E Stellantis Saltillo Complex. The installations will supply electricity to the automaker's industrial facilities. Stellantis, which manufactures vehicles under brands including Ram, Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot, and Citroën, operates Ram truck assembly and engine manufacturing facilities at its industrial complex in the Derramadero area. ...

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