Regulatory News:

Nearly 34% of Group employees took part in the 10th share capital increase reserved for them, confirming their commitment as well as their confidence in Arkema's (Paris:AKE) strategy toward Specialty Materials. Total subscriptions amounted to €45 million and the new Arkema shares represent 1.3% of the share capital on completion of the operation.

This capital increase reserved for Group employees, the tenth since Arkema's stock market listing 20 years ago, was completed on 27 October 2026.

This operation was again a great success, with 6,975 subscriptions registered in 31 countries totaling €45.3 million and representing a 34% average employee participation rate across the Group.

Following this operation, all employees and former employees will hold around 11% of the share capital, thereby consolidating Arkema's position among French listed companies with one of the highest employee shareholder rates.

The new Arkema shares, representing 1.3% of the share capital on completion of the operation, are fully assimilated to the existing shares and will be entitled to the dividend payment from 2027 onwards.

Group employees and eligible former employees who are retired in France.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,700 employees worldwide.

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Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com

Franck Zhang +33 (0)1 49 00 72 08 franck.zhang@arkema.com

Media Contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com