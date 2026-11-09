Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261108499061/en/

Anneli Carlot will join Arkema (Paris:AKE) on January 1st, 2027 and will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group effective January 18th, succeeding Marie-José Donsion, who has chosen to pursue her career outside the Group. Anneli Carlot will be a member of the Executive Committee.

Anneli Carlot is currently Vice President Finance Africa/Middle East/Central Asia at Alstom.

A graduate of ESCP Business School, she previously held various positions in financing, treasury and capital markets and has developed significant operational finance experience across several international industrial and services groups.

"I am pleased to welcome Anneli to Arkema's Executive Committee. Her personal qualities, broad experience in finance and in-depth knowledge of markets will be valuable assets in supporting Arkema in an ever-changing environment," said Thierry Le Hénaff, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group.

"I would also like to sincerely thank Marie-José for the role she has played in Arkema's development since 2018, working alongside me as Chief Financial Officer. Through her energy and expertise, she has made a strong contribution to the Group throughout these years," he added.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and more sustainable materials. With the ambition to become a world leader in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into three complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions accounting for some 85% of Group sales in 2025, and a Primary Materials segment regrouping well-positioned large scale industrials activities. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around €9.1 billion in 2025 and operates in some 55 countries with 20,700 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261108499061/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations contacts:

Béatrice Zilm +33 (0)1 49 00 75 58 beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

James Poutier +33 (0)1 49 00 73 12 james.poutier@arkema.com

Alexis Noël +33 (0)1 49 00 74 37 alexis.noel@arkema.com

Franck Zhang +33 (0)1 49 00 72 08 franck.zhang@arkema.com



Media Contact:

Anne Plaisance +33 (0)6 81 87 48 77 anne.plaisance@arkema.com