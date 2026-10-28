

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF Group (BFA.L, BAS.DE, BASF.MI) reported third quarter net income of 155 million euros compared to 172 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.18 euros compared to 0.19 euros, a year ago. Earnings per share adjusted for special items and amortization of intangible assets were 0.72 euros compared to 0.52 euros. EBITDA before special items was 1.6 billion euros, rose 15 percent compared with the third quarter of 2025.



Third quarter sales increased by 14 percent compared with the prior-year quarter to reach 16.4 billion euros. The company said the increase was mainly driven by considerably higher prices and slightly higher volumes.



For 2026, EBITDA before special items is now projected between 7.4 billion and 7.8 billion euros, revised from prior guidance of between 6.9 billion and 7.7 billion euros. Compared with the previous forecast, BASF has raised the lower end of the EBITDA before special items range and slightly increased the upper end.



'The strong year-to-date performance of our core businesses gives us confidence to narrow our forecast range for EBITDA before special items upward,' said Markus Kamieth, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF.



At prior close on Frankfurt Exchange, BASF Group shares were trading at 52.12 euros.



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