

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIY.PK) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY416.621 billion, or JPY93.10 per share. This compares with JPY472.862 billion, or JPY103.55 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 17.3% to JPY5.614 trillion from JPY4.787 trillion last year.



Hitachi Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY416.621 Bln. vs. JPY472.862 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY93.10 vs. JPY103.55 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.614 Tn vs. JPY4.787 Tn last year.



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