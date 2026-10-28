

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NEC Corporation (NIPNF) reported earnings for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY116.439 billion, or JPY87.78 per share. This compares with JPY72.830 billion, or JPY54.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NEC Corporation reported adjusted earnings of JPY146.708 billion or JPY110.60 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.8% to JPY1.754 trillion from JPY1.569 trillion last year.



NEC Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY116.439 Bln. vs. JPY72.830 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY87.78 vs. JPY54.65 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.754 Tn vs. JPY1.569 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 233.53 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.740 T



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