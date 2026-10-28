

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj (KNYJF.PK) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR268.3 million, or EUR0.52 per share. This compares with EUR224.4 million, or EUR0.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to EUR2.906 billion from EUR2.762 billion last year.



KONE Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR268.3 Mln. vs. EUR224.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.52 vs. EUR0.43 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.906 Bln vs. EUR2.762 Bln last year.



KONE expects its sales to grow 4-6% at comparable exchange rates in 2026



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