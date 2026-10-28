SSAB AB: Report for Q3 2026

Summary

Revenue was SEK 25,632 (22,960) million

Operating result was SEK 2,157 (1,869) million, higher prices and higher shipments

Earnings per share were SEK 1.56 (1.49)

Net cash was SEK 8.4 (10.8) billion

Lost time injury frequency (LTIF) decreased to an all-time low of 0.34 (0.56) rolling 12 month

High level of Automotive advanced high-strength steels (AHSS) and other premium products

Conversion of Oxelösund progresses according to plan, production start planned for Q2 2027

Groundwork for Luleå mini-mill continues and the project remains on schedule for production start late 2029

Comments by the CEO



SSAB's operating result for the third quarter of 2026 increased to SEK 2,157 (1,869) million, supported by improved steel prices and higher shipments. We carried out maintenance as planned during the quarter and the cost amounted to SEK 810 (390) million. SSAB Europe increased shipments across most premium segments, including the world-leading Automotive AHSS products, compared to the same period in 2025. Shipments also increased in SSAB Special Steels and SSAB Americas benefitted from its exposure to the strong US plate market.

Increasing the share of premium products is a key part of our strategy and the investment in the highly efficient mini-mill in Luleå will enable significantly higher premium shipments. During the third quarter, the groundwork in Luleå continued. In Oxelösund, the installation of the new electric arc furnace is underway and production start is planned for the second quarter of 2027.

The new EU trade measures entered into force on July 1, 2026, and we can see signs of improved supply-demand balance in the European market. Prices improved in Europe during the third quarter.

During the third quarter, Moody's assigned a credit rating to SSAB for the first time. The long-term issuer rating was Baa2 investment grade with a Stable outlook, marking an important milestone that strengthens our position in the capital markets.

Costs are increasing and realized prices for the steel divisions are expected to be somewhat higher in the fourth quarter, compared to previous quarter. We will complete the annual planned maintenance during the fourth quarter.



SSAB invites you to a presentation of the Q3 2026 report at 9.30am CET on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

The report will be presented by SSAB's President and CEO Johnny Sjöström, and CFO Leena Craelius.

The press conference will be held in English and live webcast on SSAB's website www.ssab.com.

Link to webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fkiahj2y

You can also participate in the briefing by telephone. Click on the link below and complete the online registration form. You can choose if you want to dial in or click "Call Me" for a call-back.

Link to teleconference: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI5fd0b915796e40e2ba3ec3fc971e7f30

For further information, please contact:

Helena Norrman, EVP & Head of Group Communications, helena.norrman @ ssab.com, phone: +46 730 66 53 46

Per Hillström, Head of Investor Relations, per.hillstrom @ ssab.com, phone: +46 702 95 29 12

This information is inside information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and information that SSAB AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 7.30am CET on October 28, 2026.

SSAB is a global leader in premium steels, shaping a stronger, lighter, and more sustainable world. With high-strength and advanced steels, pioneering decarbonized offerings, and value-add services, we deliver unique customer value and accelerate customer competitiveness worldwide. A steelmaker since 1878, our teams in more than 50 countries set the standard for industry-leading performance. SSAB operates steel mills in Sweden, Finland, and the United States and is leading the transformation of the industry - dramatically reducing emissions from our own production. SSAB shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, with a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.