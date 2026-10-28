Wolters Kluwer's 2026 Advisory Barometer finds that low digitalisation is the biggest barrier to companies adapting to new regulations

According to the latest edition of the Advisory Barometer by Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Spain, a leading provider of software, information, and service solutions for professional firms and businesses, 61% of companies in Spain are not prepared for the changes coming to their invoicing processes. These changes are driven by the Crea y Crece Act and the Anti-Fraud Act. In early October, the countdown began for mandatory electronic invoicing between businesses and professionals, which will be rolled out between 2027 and 2028. It was also announced that the Verifactu timeline will be aligned with 2028.

"The new invoicing regulations represent an opportunity for companies to review and modernize how they run their business. Beyond compliance, the digitization of invoicing brings gains in efficiency, traceability, and analytical capabilities. The key is to plan this transformation carefully and turn a regulatory obligation into a competitive advantage," says Sergio Liscia, Vice President General Manager of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe South Region.

The fifth edition of the Advisory Barometer confirms that the sector's biggest challenge is no longer understanding the regulations, but putting them into practice. Advisors' awareness of Verifactu and electronic invoicing stands at 85%, the highest level in the series, two points above 2025 (83%) and 11 points above 2024 (74%). Preparedness among businesses, however, is a different story: 61% of advisors believe most companies are not yet ready for these changes, and 31% say only larger companies are in a position to cope.

According to 67% of advisors, this lack of preparedness comes down to low digitalisation within organisations. The report finds that only 10% of their clients show a high level of digital maturity. Resistance to change is the second biggest obstacle for companies adapting to the new invoicing processes, according to 58% of advisors.

Nearly three in four advisors (73%) believe the invoicing regulations will have a positive effect on the business community. Specifically, 38% think they will drive the digitalisation of businesses, and 34% say they will help improve invoicing processes.

However, 31% of advisory firms see adapting to these regulations as one of their main challenges. Almost all report a heavier workload because of constant regulatory changes, and 77.6% rely on software to manage the impact.

Note to Editors

The 2026 Advisory Firm Barometer report provides an in-depth analysis of professional advisory firms in Spain, based on the results of a survey conducted in March among a representative sample of the sector. It is supplemented by the perspectives, opinions, and experience of experts and advisors. The report presents data and analysis on the evolution of the profession and identifies the main challenges and trends.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in information, software, and services for professionals in healthcare, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, legal and regulatory, and CP ESG. We help our clients make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

In 2025, Wolters Kluwer reported annual revenue of 6.1 billion euros. The group serves clients in more than 180 countries, operates in more than 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, in the Netherlands. Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the U.S. over-the-counter market (WTKWY).

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Contacts:

Mariló Romero

Communications Manager

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Europe South Region

+ 34 608 85 18 42

maria.dolores.romero@wolterskluwer.com

Alejandra Quintela

External Communications Manager Europe

Tax and Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +44 7980 908385

alejandra.quintela@wolterskluwer.com