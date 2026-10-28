Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ) has today submitted an application for delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

The Board of Directors of Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556913-4710 ("Magle Group" or the "Company"), proposed on 27 July 2026 that the Company's shares be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The extraordinary general meeting held on 26 August 2026 resolved, with the required majority, to approve the delisting in accordance with the Board's proposal. The Board has today, on 28 October 2026, submitted an application for voluntary delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm.

Magle Group has requested that the last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market be set to 11 November 2026. Magle Group will announce the last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in a separate press release once Nasdaq Stockholm has resolved on the delisting.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, CEO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.