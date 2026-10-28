

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $414 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $374 million, or $0.95 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Otis Worldwide Corp reported adjusted earnings of $402 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $3.914 billion from $3.690 billion last year.



Otis Worldwide Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $414 Mln. vs. $374 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.08 vs. $0.95 last year. -Revenue: $3.914 Bln vs. $3.690 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.01 To $ 4.05 Full year revenue guidance: $ 15.1 B To $ 15.3 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News