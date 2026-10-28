

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource (NI) reported third quarter net income available to common shareholders of $129.5 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $94.7 million, or $0.20 per share, for the same period of 2025. Non-GAAP adjusted net income available to common shareholders was $130.9 million, or $0.27 per share, compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $91.8 million, or $0.19 per share, for the same period of 2025. Total operating revenues were $1.35 billion compared to $1.27 billion, prior year.



NiSource narrowed its 2026 non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EPS guidance to the upper half of $2.02-$2.07. In 2027, non-GAAP consolidated adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $2.22-$2.30.



NiSource said it is extending capital plan through 2033. The new consolidated seven-year total capital expenditures of $40.0 billion are expected to support 9%-10% consolidated investment base growth from 2027-2033 and an expected consolidated non-GAAP adjusted EPS compound annual growth rate of 10%-11% for 2027-2033. The company's base plan non-GAAP adjusted EPS growth is expected to be 6%-8% annually with 8%-10% rate base growth expected from 2027-2033.



At prior close on NYSE, NiSource shares were trading at $43.60.



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