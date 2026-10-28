BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Introduces barebird, a Company-Owned Brand, Reuniting Key Teams Behind Pooph's Consumer Market Success

New consumer brand leverages BioLargo's proven CupriDyne technology, established manufacturing capabilities, and experienced marketing teams to pursue growth in pet and household odor elimination

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2026 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a cleantech and life sciences innovator, today announced the launch of barebird, a company-owned consumer brand featuring its CupriDyne odor-elimination technology. Previously used in the Pooph consumer product line, CupriDyne safely eliminates odors through oxidation rather than covering them with fragrance. The launch brings together experienced marketing teams associated with Pooph's prior commercial success to introduce barebird in the pet and household odor-elimination market.

As previously reported, during BioLargo's supply relationship with Pooph, the brand generated more than $125 million in sales of CupriDyne-based products, while BioLargo recognized more than $20 million in revenue under its supply agreement. With barebird, BioLargo intends to participate more directly in consumer product revenue and build equity in a brand it owns, while taking on greater responsibility for marketing and distribution. These historical Pooph results are not projections for barebird.

BioLargo has entered into agreements with a company led by Jordan Stanley and his team at Kindness Commerce, and with Prime Team Agency, led by CEO Brandon Fishman. Both teams helped market Pooph and now bring that category experience to barebird. Kindness Commerce will manage social media, influencer and affiliate programs, and advertising content. Prime Team Agency will manage advertising and storefront operations on Amazon and TikTok Shop.

Pooph's commercial track record included recognition as the #1 ranked direct-response television advertising campaign of 2023 in the SciMark Report's True Top 50 Annual rankings, based on DRMetrix advertising monitoring data. Pooph also reported distribution in nearly 40,000 retail stores by early 2025 and established a significant presence in the pet products category on Amazon.

"When we formed BioLargo CPG, we committed to developing a consumer brand we own and to take greater control of how our technology reaches customers," said Dennis Calvert, President and CEO of BioLargo. "With barebird, we are combining established CupriDyne technology and manufacturing capabilities with marketing teams that have experience bringing these products to consumers. We believe that combination gives us a strong foundation to build the brand and pursue long-term value for our stockholders."

The initial barebird lineup includes two fragrance-free, 32-ounce products: barebird Pet Odor Eliminator for common household pet odors and barebird Laundry Odor Eliminator, a 16-load laundry additive designed to address persistent odors in clothing, towels and bedding. Two product bundles will also be available.

BioLargo subsidiary ONM Environmental will oversee and manage manufacturing of the barebird line, coordinating production through its manufacturing arrangements. ONM brings experience with CupriDyne-based products in industrial applications and consumer production at scale through co-packers since 2021.

"Our launch strategy draws on years of consumer purchasing experience in this category," said Joe Provenzano, President and CEO of BioLargo CPG. "We are starting with two products that previously demonstrated strong demand and repeat purchasing. Our priority is disciplined execution as we introduce barebird and expand its reach."

The barebird products are expected to become available initially through the direct-to-consumer website at barebird.com in the coming days. Amazon and TikTok Shop storefronts are planned to follow.

About BioLargo CPG

BioLargo CPG, LLC was formed by BioLargo, Inc., to bring BioLargo's CupriDyne-based products to households under a brand BioLargo owns. Its first brand, barebird, launches with pet and laundry odor products, with household odor and cleaning products planned to follow.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates, Inc.

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

info@BioLargo.com

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

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SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-introduces-barebird-a-company-owned-brand-reuniting-key-teams-behind-poophs-cons-1243206