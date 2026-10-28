Magle Chemoswed Holding AB: Nasdaq has approved Magle Chemoswed Holding AB's application for delisting

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application submitted by Magle Chemoswed Holding AB (publ), reg. no. 556913-4710 ("Magle Group" or the "Company"), for voluntary delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The last day of trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be 11 November 2026.

Contacts

Aaron Wong, CEO, phone +46 (0)76 664 35 79, aaron.wong@maglegroup.com

About Us

The Magle Group aims to establish itself as a leader in high-quality life-changing healthcare innovations to meet medical needs through scientific excellence. Today, the Group includes two operational areas. Magle Chemoswed - a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) with a strong reputation for its high-quality development and manufacturing expertise and Magle Biopolymers A/S - a specialized manufacturing organization of Dextran technology. Learn more on www.maglechemoswed.com and www.maglegroup.com and www.maglebiopolymers.com

Redeye Nordic Growth AB is the company's Certified Adviser.