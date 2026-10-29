

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Aisin Corporation (ASEKF) reported earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY49.667 billion, or JPY70.23 per share. This compares with JPY69.811 billion, or JPY93.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to JPY2.653 trillion from JPY2.472 trillion last year.



Aisin Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY49.667 Bln. vs. JPY69.811 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY70.23 vs. JPY93.19 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.653 Tn vs. JPY2.472 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 192.76 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 5.250 T



All EPS are basic



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