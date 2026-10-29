

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault Group (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported Thursday higher revenues in its third quarter, as a nearly stable performance in Automotive segment was more than offset by growth in Mobilize Financial Services or MFS. Meanwhile, sales volume declined in the quarter mainly on Renault and Dacia brands. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook in a challenging environment.



In the third quarter, Group revenue amounted to €11.596 billion, a growth of 1.5 percent from last year's 11.426 billion. At constant exchange rates, Group revenue was up 1.4 percent.



Automotive revenue reached €9.835 billion, slightly lower than last year's 9.839 billion. At constant exchange rates, revenue decreased 0.2 percent.



MFS revenue was at €1.76 billion, a growth of 11.0 percent on a reported basis and 11.3 percent at constant exchange rates.



Renault Group sales, meanwhile, declined 6.0 percent in the quarter to 497,799 units from last year's 529,298 units, reflecting contrasting brand and regional dynamics.



Renault brand sales declined 2.9 percent year-over-year to 349,901 units intense competition in Latin America, market downturns in Türkiye, Argentina and South Korea, and ongoing geopolitical tensions. However, the company recorded a 4.6 percent growth in Europe. During this quarter, Dacia sales were down 12.8 percent, while Alpine sales climbed 58.4 percent.



Renault Group's EV sales grew 84.7 percent, accounting for 25.8 percent of passenger cars sold. Internationally, sales performance was affected by challenging conditions in several key markets. In Türkiye, Group sales declined by 18.0 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Renault continues to expect operating margin around 5.5 percent of the Group revenue.



The Group still expects a slight margin improvement in the second half versus hirst half, with the usual seasonal uplift expected to be less pronounced than in previous years due to higher raw material costs and inflation.



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