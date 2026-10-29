

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NR7.F) announced a profit for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY60.014 billion, or JPY106.61 per share. This compares with JPY53.565 billion, or JPY93.53 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to JPY429.906 billion from JPY397.065 billion last year.



Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY60.014 Bln. vs. JPY53.565 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY106.61 vs. JPY93.53 last year. -Revenue: JPY429.906 Bln vs. JPY397.065 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 218.50 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 870.000 B



Guidance EPS is Basic



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News