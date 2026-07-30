

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Research Institute, Ltd (NR7.F, 4307.T), a Japanese economic research and consulting company, on Thursday reported a rise in net profit and revenue for the first quarter, helped by a recovery in business conditions in Japan.



For the three-month period to June 30, Nomura reported net income of ¥29.214 billion, or ¥51.42 per share, higher than ¥26 billion, or ¥45.43 per share in the same period last year. Operating income stood at ¥41.711 billion as against the prior year's ¥37.246 billion. Revenue was ¥210.455 billion, up from ¥195.770 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2027 (the full year), Nomura continues to expect net earnings of ¥119 billion, up 679.9% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at ¥209.46. The company continues to project revenue of ¥850 billion, up 4.3% from the previous year.



For the full year, the Japanese company still intends to pay a total dividend of ¥84 per share, higher than last year's ¥77 per share.



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