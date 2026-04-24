

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NR7.F) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY15.257 billion, or JPY26.62 per share. This compares with JPY93.762 billion, or JPY163.56 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to JPY814.708 billion from JPY764.813 billion last year.



Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY15.257 Bln. vs. JPY93.762 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY26.62 vs. JPY163.56 last year. -Revenue: JPY814.708 Bln vs. JPY764.813 Bln last year.



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